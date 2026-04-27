Bill Frost TV April 27th, 2026

My Killer Father: The Green Hollow Murders (New docuseries, Tuesday April 28, Paramount+)
The House of the Spirits (New series, Wednesday April 29, Prime Video)
Widow’s Bay (New series, Wednesday April 29, Apple TV)
Should I Marry a Murderer? New docuseries, Wednesday April 29, Netflix)
Man on Fire (New series, Thursday April 30, Netflix)
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