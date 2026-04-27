Boner Candidate #1: THESE FINNISH PILOTS ARE FINISHED AS PILOTS

Finnish Air Force cadets are faced with disciplinary action after using their aircrafts to fly in shapes resembling a penis during sky training exercises. These aircrafts were traced by Flightradar, which showed at least four cadets following routes that formed the shape of male genitalia. Air Force officials confirmed the pilots were disciplined for their actions. “The Air Force requires soldiers to follow good manners and rules of conduct, and if these are deviated from, it will be responded to in an appropriate manner,” a spokesperson said. during the incident.

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Boner Candidate #2: I HAD NO CHOICE…THEY DARED ME.

A tourist in Italy defaced Florence’s 16th-century Neptune fountain by climbing the marble monument as part of a dare to touch the statue’s genitals. Italian police say the woman caused “minor but significant” damage to the horses’ legs she stepped on and a frieze she grabbed for balance in Piazza della Signoria. Repair costs are estimated at $5,800. Florence’s fine-arts office condemned such behavior as reflecting disrespect for the city’s heritage, warning against “ignorance and superficiality” around historic monuments.

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!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #3: I KNOW KASH DID ONE THING WELL THAT NIGHT. HE KISSED TRUMPS ASS.

Kash Patel, F.B.I director, was seen on camera lingering aimlessly and walking the halls of the White House after gun shots were fired at the White House Correspondents Association Dinner on Saturday. “Kash Patel standing around outside after the shooting like a random attendee and not the literal FBI Director is actually crazy,” a rightwing political commentator said. Other videos show Patel crouched to the ground inside the venue, looking dumbfounded. “There is a shooting and…The head of the FBI is just hanging out?” a X user wrote. Patels girlfriend, who he has allegedly been using FBI resources to spoil, was also in attendance, and was seen hiding in a different room, holding hands with another man.

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