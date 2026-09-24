Geek News on the Radio For September 24th, 2026

Ray Gunn Trailer Released – Coming to Theaters December 4th and then Netflix December 18th
Clown Panic Trailer – Hulu and Disney Plus – October 12th
Slayground Teaser – January 29th
Daredevil Born Again to end with Season 3
The show about the masked superhero will come to an end after it’s third season. The show airs on Disney+. This outing was Daredevils second TV series outing after the Netflix show also ended after season 3.
Darkwing Duck returns! Series to be rebooted on Disney+
The reboot will feature voices of Mark Hamill as the Darkwing and Seth Rogan as the voice of his sidekick Launchpad McQuack. The animated series first aired back in 1991.