Boner of the Day for August 11th, 2026

Boner Candidates #1: AWWW, COME ON. I WAS JUST TRYING TELL A GOOD STORY.
More than 20 years after the murder of rapper Tupac Shakur, a self-published memoir from Duane Keith Davis promised the “real” story of a case that had long fascinated the public and frustrated law enforcement. “I’m one of the only living eyewitnesses to Tupac’s killing,” the introduction to Duane Keith Davis’s book said. Called “Compton Street Legend,” the memoir painted Mr. Davis as a shot-caller for the South Side Compton Crips, one of the gangs that tangled in the bicoastal hip-hop rivalry of the 1990s. Mr. Davis, known by the nickname Keffe D, is identified in its pages as the man who acquired the gun and pursued Mr. Shakur in an act of revenge that eventually culminated in the drive-by murder of Tupac. Now seven years after he published his memoir, and 30 years after Tupac was killed, Duane is going on trial. The book may now be considered a confession because Mr. Davis mistakenly believed he had immunity from prosecution.
Boner Candidate #2: DID THAT GUY WHO ROBBED US SEEM FAMILIAR TO YOU
An employee of a Shake Shack in Arizona, Keondre Simmons, is facing charges after robbing the location he worked at and then returning to work two days later. After calling in sick the morning of August 3rd, Simmons entered the restaurant and held up two co-workers at gunpoint, forcing one into a walk in cooler and then having the other retrieve $2,800 in cash from the safe. The victims noticed the suspect’s familiarity with the layout of the store and that his physical characteristics matched Simmons. His cell phone records indicated that Simmons was in the area of the Shake Shack at the time of the incident, and a warranted search of his home located money and a firearm consistent with those from the incident. Simmons was wearing his Shake Shack uniform during his court appearance.
!!! WINNER !!!
Boner Candidate #3: WHAT LITTLE BRAIN HE HAD LEFT HAS GONE TO ROT.
Rudy Giuliani ranted about how the New York mayor’s plan to expand pre-kindergarten education is a really a tactic to push transgender ideas on children. “And he wants to have free, free pre-K starting at 6 months old. Six months old. What the hell is he going to teach them at 6 months old?” Giuliani said. “How to hate the parents, that’s what he’s going to teach them.” Giuliani claimed Zohran Mamdani has never having had a job as as being an “out-and-out communist” who wants “free everything.” After his tirade of communism and democrats, Giuliani went on to incorrectly refer to transgender people as transvestites. Giuliani’s attacks are in line with other republicans who are focused on transphobic rhetoric.