Radio From Hell Wellness Check for August 11th, 2026

Sun Safety Tips for the Summer

Even though summer is winding down the sun is still bright and the days are warm. Taking care of our skin during these warm months is especially important. Extended exposure to the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays can cause damage to the skin, eyes, and immune system. Sunburns are not just uncomfortable, they can also lead to skin damage, and in some cases even cancer. Here are some tips to help protect yourself and your family.

Wear protective clothing Long sleeves, pants, and wide brimmed hats can help minimize sun exposure. Look for clothing that with UV protection and breathability.

Stay in the shade when you can If you are spending time outside, try to keep to shaded areas. These will be cooler and help limit direct sun exposure.

Wear sunscreen Apply and re-apply water and/or sweat resistant broad-spectrum sunscreen. Seek for an SPF of at least 30 and reapply every two hours.

Wear sunglasses Sunscreen and long sleeves don’t protect our eyes from sun exposure. A good pair of sunglasses can be stylish and help keep your eyes safe and healthy.

Use sunscreen even indoors If you have windows in your space, you are likely being exposed to sunlight and the UV rays. Using a sunscreen face lotion during the days you are inside can help protect the skin on your face from exposure.



Your skin is your largest organ. Taking some time to protect it can go a long way to improving and preserving your health and wellbeing. Take just a few moments each time you head out can help keep you and your family safe and healthy.

https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/wellness-and-prevention/sun-safety

https://www.skincancer.org/skin-cancer-prevention/sun-protection/