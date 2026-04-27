Geek News on the Radio for April 27th, 2026

Spider Noir Trailer

Strange New Worlds Season 4 Trailer

Welcome to Derry Season 2

We all wondered, where are they going to go with Season 2 of Welcome to Derry. Well we got an answer from Creator, Andy Muschietti, claiming it will take a dive into Derry in the 1930’s.

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Battlestar Galactica Back on Streaming

The 2004 Battlestar Galactica has been missing from streaming for years, but it’s finally back! On May 1st you can find it on Paramount Plus.

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Gen V Season 3 Cancelled

The Boys spin-off Gen V is sadly being cancelled. But the creators have said that we will get to see the Gen V characters in The Boys.

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Alien Xenomorph Animatronic

Looking for a 6’8″ Xenomorph replica for your yard or home? Spirit Halloween has you covered.

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