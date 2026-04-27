Radio From Hell | 4.27.2026

On today’s Radio From Hell Show
We begin with Frank Crist presents, ‘They’re Fine, Just Fine,’ and our sports update with Amy Donaldson. After that, we award the winner of Boner of the Day, and we talk about the Utah Audio Mixer from Saturday. Then, Bill Frost will tells us what to watch on TV and we play a round of Beat Gina, followed by Kerry’s Geek News. As always, we finish out with Boner Recap and news.
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