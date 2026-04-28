Boner of the Day April 28th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: THEY NEVER DO ANYTHING OF CONSEQUENCE; IT’S ALL JUST WINDOW DRESSING.

President Trump has expressed support for changing the name of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to “National Immigration and Customs Enforcement”, making the organizations acronym N.I.C.E. The idea became popular in conservative influencer circles due to the influencer Alyssa Marie last month. “I want Trump to change ICE to NICE…so the media has to say NICE agents all day everyday,” Marie wrote in a social media post. “GREAT IDEA!!! DO IT,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. This proposal comes amidst the demand from citizens to reform immigration enforcement after multiple instances of unnecessary violence and deaths. A federal agency name change typically requires congressional action through legislation.

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!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #2: TRUMP MATH.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr, the Secretary of Health and Human Services, was called out for defending President Trumps false claims. RFK has appeared at a series of hearings as of late to push back on criticism over measles outbreaks and declining vaccination rates, during which he talked about making health care more affordable. He then went on to support Trumps budget proposal that will cut 12% of HHS funding to increase “defense”. Trump claims prescription prices have done down by 600%. Senator Elizabeth Warren pressed RFK on this claim he responded “President Trump has a different way of calculating. There’s two ways of calculating percentage. If you have a $600 drug and you reduce it to $10, that’s a 600% reduction.” That is absolutely wrong because there aren’t multiple ways to calculate percentage. “‘A different way of calculating percentages’ Also known as …. wrong.”

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Boner Candidate #3: THE HIGH PRICE OF BEAUTY

In 2021, Ms. Zhang, a woman in China’s Shandong Province, went under the knife to get double eyelid surgery to correct an unevenness at the corner of her eyes. The woman claims that she felt discomfort during the actual surgery but pushed through it only to discover that her left eyeball and the corner of that eye had been stitched together. The doctor assured Zhang that she would be fine, “After the stitches were removed, I noticed a threadlike connection between my eyeball and the corner. The surgeon…assured me it was nothing serious and offered me another operation to separate them.” but Zhang began to experience blurry vision and limited eye movement. Despite attempts to fix this, she is still struggling both mentally and physically from the aftermath of the procedure. Zhang had spent the equivalent of $4,200 American dollars on this procedure. When she had asked for her money to be refunded, the doctor refused her, insisting that her problem was minor.

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