Courtney Love Talks Who Would Play Her In A Movie

Courtney Love | Shutterstock

Courtney Love says Anna Farris should play her in a movie. In a new interview where she discussed the possibility of a biopic about her late husband, Kurt Cobain, Love explained, “There was talk of a biopic a few years back. Scarlett Johansson was into it; I was also into Michelle Williams” according to an interview with HuffPost from 2013.

These were the people the studio offered to me. It wasn’t me choosing them. I kind of liked Anna Faris, which everyone said I was insane for, but I thought she kind of looked a little bit like me, and she was a little prettier.”

Love went on to say, “[That’s] the whole point of Hollywood: I was offered to play Janis Joplin. I’m a little prettier than Janis Joplin so it’s always like that. Whatever.”

More X96 Entertainment news