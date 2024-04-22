Radio From Hell

Bill Frost on TV for April 22nd, 2024

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch (Season 5, Tuesday April 23, History)

The Big Door Prize (Season 2, Wednesday April 24, Apple TV+)

Dead Boy Detectives (New Series, Thursday April 25, Netflix)

City Hunter (New Series, Thursday April 25, Netflix)

Them: The Scare (Season 2, Thursday April 25, Prime Video)

Velma (Season 2, Thursday April 25, Max)

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story (Docuseries, Friday April 26, Hulu)

The New York Times Presents: Broken Horses (Documentary, Friday April 26, FX/Hulu)

We’re Here (Season 4 Premiere, Friday April 26, HBO/Max)

