Boner of the Day for April 22nd, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: OFFICER, I’M CRACKING THIS BEER. IT’S A COLD ONE AND I WANT TO DRINK IT.
A Florida man named Brett McPeek was arrested after allegedly firing a gun at police officers that were responding to a prior disturbance involving a gun with McPeek and a neighbor. After McPeek allegedly shot at officers, police responded with guns drawn towards McPeek. McPeek was seen holding a beer and said, “I’m cracking this beer, OK? I’m not going to bother you. This beer is cold sir and I want to drink it.” McPeek was arrested for aggravated assault and discharging a firearm while intoxicated, and later made bail.
via Fox 35 Orlando
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #2: I WISH MOMMA WOULDA BEEN AROUND. SHE’D TEACH FOLKS A LESSON.
A group of people in North Carolina were caught on a video pulling two bear cubs out of a tree and posing with them. One of the people posing with one of the cubs even dropped the cub, and you can hear the cub cry out when this happens in the video. One of the cubs bit another person in the group and both cubs ran away. The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission was able to find one of the cubs later on near a pond. “The cub appeared to be lethargic and frightened. It looked to be favoring one of its front paws and was wet and shivering,” said NCWRC Coordinator Ashley Hobbs. However, the second cub was not located, and officials are hoping that it may have been reunited with its mother. If the cub is thought to be orphaned and is found by anyone, they are urged to contact officials and not interfere in any way.
via ABC4
Boner Candidate #3: THE FUHRER LOVED THE WHITE ROSES .
Two German women and their partners were caught by officials in Austria at Braunau am Inn, where Adolf Hitler was born, laying white roses and giving Nazi salutes in memoriam of the dictator on his birthday, which happened this past weekend. Patrolling officers took the four in for questioning and will be charging them for breaking Austrian law of symbolizing Nazism.
via Yahoo! News