Radio From Hell | 4.19.2024

ON TODAY’S RADIO FROM HELL SHOW

It’s Friday so, Sean Means is back to review the latest releases on the big screen, and we find out who is the Boner of the Day. After that, we answer the Best Question of the Week and Have Another Drink with Jimmy the Wine Guy, featuring Clear Water Distillery Vodka just before we play another round of Beat Gina. And as always, we finish the day with the Boner Recap, news, and Dave the Flower Guy crowning the winner of Boner of the Week.

Watch Above or Listen Below!