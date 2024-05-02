Boner of the Day for May 2nd, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: WELL, THAT’S THE END OF ONE DOLLAR WIENER NIGHT.

One dollar hot dogs sparks joy throughout the crowd of Mets fans in New York. Their love knowns no bounds where you could see fans wearing a hot dog hat, a shirt with tally’s of hot dogs eaten, and the occasional wiener toss. The stadium sold a record 44,269 hot dogs to an attendance of 22,880 which is nearly 2 hot dogs per person. A certain fan was spotted wearing a custom t-shirt with the slogan of “bad day to be a glizzy” with tally marks for how many hot dogs, and beers consumed. Fans eventually started hurling the meaty treats at the person wearing the custom shirt. Police escorted the person out of the stadium. There were 9 hot dogs, and 10 beers tallied on his shirt when he left.

via UPI

Boner Candidate #2: WHO IS THE BONER HERE; THE CAT FACE FLOWER SEED SELLERS, OR THE PEOPLE WHO WANT TO BUY THEM.

A photo created by artificial intelligence has fooled citizens of the internet time, and time again. At this point scammers are making work of the semi-realistic photo’s by selling the seeds of a flower that doesn’t exist. The fake flower in question is ‘cat’s eye dazzle’ and it looks like a fluffy white cat mixed with a flower with big petals. Artificial intelligence can do so many tricky things like mimicking faking an actual persons face, or even fake their voice. A user on reddit wrote, “There are a ton of dishonest sellers selling generic wildflower seeds as fake plant seeds using AI-generated images and Photoshop. These are about as real as blue strawberries or rainbow orange seeds.”

via Oddity Central

WINNER!

Boner Candidate #3: I THINK WE MAY BE DEALING WITH RACIST CAMPGROUND HOSTS.

Sometime in September 2023, Kamal Bewar was out day camping with his family when campground hosts called police due to an unattended fire with ‘a log hanging out of the pit’. When officers arrived on scene to kick the family out of the picnic area, Kamal demanded a refund to his site fee, but was unsuccessful. The tensions rose to the point where Bewar was tackled in front of his family, and friends for refusing to leave without a refund to their camp site. Kamal has survived a fight against the Kurds in Iraq, survived life as a refugee, and lost multiple family members fighting alongside the United States forces. “I’ve been through a lot, but this one, I think it’s the most impactful event in the recent history of my life It’s hard to let go.”

via Utah Investigative