Radio From Hell | 8.18.2026

On today’s Radio From Hell Show
We start with Frank Christ presents They’re Fine, Just Fine and Bill has a list for us, just before we crown the Boner of the Day. After that, we take listeners calls with the X Poll about empty nesters and challenge a listener to Beat Gina, just before the Donut Critic joins us with sweets! Then, we finish with the Boner Recap and news.
Watch above or listen below!!!
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