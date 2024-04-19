Boner of the Day for April 19th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: I PAID GOOD MONEY FOR THAT METH AND IT WASN’T WHAT IT SHOULD BE.
A woman named Sarah Harris in Bedford, Indiana is being charged with a narcotics charge after she gave police the meth she had bought, but also called the police to report the meth wasn’t the right kind of batch and tried to report the dealer of the meth. Police responded to Harris’ home after she had called multiple times but didn’t respond to dispatchers. Harris claimed she had smoked normal meth before, and this wasn’t normal meth.
via The Smoking Gun
Boner Candidate #2: FART TEAM….ASSEMBLE!
Conservatives have created a group called The Floor Action Response Team, or FART, to look for new resolutions when the House votes on something when they are not on the floor to vote against something. “The House rule allowing a Motion to Vacate from a single member has harmed this office and our House majority. Recently, many members have encouraged me to endorse a new rule to raise this threshold. While I understand the importance of that idea, any rule change requires a majority of the full House, which we do not have. We will continue to govern under the existing rules, ” said Mike Johnson
via Daily Mail
Boner Candidate #3: HEY LADY, YOU RUINED YOUR OWN LIFE.
In Hurricane, Utah, a woman named Sharon Gordon is having to be on house arrest for the next year after she stole about a quarter million dollars from a senior community that she is the HOA treasurer for. Many do not agree with the sentencing, as Gordon stole from a community that trusted her. As well as still being able to do the things she needs to do such as go shopping for groceries or to doctor appointments. “She stole from us for 74 months. 74 months in jail (would have been) good… Lava Bluff is still hurting, still recovering, still trying to rebuild,” said resident of the senior community, Tim Mullicane. “I think that Lava Bluff just got smacked in the head,” Mullicane said. “She can go to the store when she needs to. She can go to work when she needs to. She can go to doctors and dentist appointments. That sounds like life,” continued Mullicane.
via Fox 13