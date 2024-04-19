Sean Means Movie Reviews for April 19th, 2024

Opening April 19, 2024
Artsies:
• “The Beast” • Time-hopping French/English romance • Broadway • 3 1/2 stars
A movie set 20 years in the future where human emotion is seen as dangerous and AI controls everything.
Director: Bertrand Bonello
Stars: Lea Seydoux, George MacKay, Guslagie Malanda
What I saw:
• “Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver” • Zach Snyder not-“Star Wars” • Netflix • 1 1/2 stars
Warrior Kora and other warriors have to fight to live in their new home Veldt against the Realm.
Director: Zack Snyder
Stars: Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Anthony Hopkins
• “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare” • WWII spy action movie • theaters • 2 1/2 stars
In World War II, a group of trained and accomplished soldiers are hired by the British government to take down forces of Germany from behind the enemy lines.
Director: Guy Ritchie
Stars: Henry Cavill, Alan Ritchson, Alex Pettyfer
• “Abigail” • tiny vampire vs. criminals • theaters • 3 stars
The daughter of a powerful figure is kidnapped by a group of criminals and brought to a vacant mansion. Little do they know that she isn’t like any little girl they’ve seen before.
Director: Matt Bettinelli Olpin, Tyler Gillett
Stars: Melissa Barrera, Dan Stevens, Alisha Weir