Sean Means Movie Reviews for April 19th, 2024

Opening April 19, 2024

Artsies:

• “The Beast” • Time-hopping French/English romance • Broadway • 3 1/2 stars

A movie set 20 years in the future where human emotion is seen as dangerous and AI controls everything.

Director: Bertrand Bonello

Stars: Lea Seydoux, George MacKay, Guslagie Malanda

What I saw:

• “Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver” • Zach Snyder not-“Star Wars” • Netflix • 1 1/2 stars

Warrior Kora and other warriors have to fight to live in their new home Veldt against the Realm.

Director: Zack Snyder

Stars: Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Anthony Hopkins

• “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare” • WWII spy action movie • theaters • 2 1/2 stars

In World War II, a group of trained and accomplished soldiers are hired by the British government to take down forces of Germany from behind the enemy lines.

Director: Guy Ritchie

Stars: Henry Cavill, Alan Ritchson, Alex Pettyfer

• “Abigail” • tiny vampire vs. criminals • theaters • 3 stars

The daughter of a powerful figure is kidnapped by a group of criminals and brought to a vacant mansion. Little do they know that she isn’t like any little girl they’ve seen before.

Director: Matt Bettinelli Olpin, Tyler Gillett

Stars: Melissa Barrera, Dan Stevens, Alisha Weir

Next week:

• Challengers

• Unsung Hero

• Boy Kills World