$1,000 Father’s Day

Father’s Day is Sunday, June 21st

X96 & Victor’s Tires wants to make sure your dad has an amazing Father’s Day. Imagine being able to hand your dad some cash for his big day. You don’t even have to tell him you won it. Not only are you in the running for the cash, but you could win a $100 gift card to Victor’s Tires. Enter to win below!

Winners will be drawn on June 14th!