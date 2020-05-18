Jonah Hill Swears More Than Any Other Film Actor

If you would have put money on Samuel L. Jackson being the actor who swore the most in films, you would have lost. According to a study, Jonah Hill has the filthiest mouth in his films. The research looked at 3,500 movies to collect the data. Hill has said 376 cuss words on film throughout his career. Leonardo DiCaprio was second with 361. Al Pacino, Adam Sandler, and Samuel L. Jackson round out the top 5. Quiz time – What movie in the survey had the most swear words? 2013’s “The Wolf Of Wall Street.” The film had 715 cuss words. Hill and DiCaprio were in the movie.

