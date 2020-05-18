Colin Farrell Has Some “Tasty” Scenes In “The Batman”

The Batman will feature several legendary characters from the caped crusader’s story. Colin Farrell will play The Penguin in the upcoming movie. He spoke about his excitement over the role on a recent edition of Good Morning America. Farrell said, “I had only started it [before the production shut down] and I can’t wait to get back. The creation of it, the aesthetic of the character, has been fun and I really am so excited to get back and explore it. And I haven’t got that much to do. I have a certain amount in the film.” He continued, “I am not all over it by any means. But there are a couple of some tasty scenes I have in it and my creation and I can’t wait to get back.” The Batman will be released on October 1st, 2021.

"So just to be part of, again that folklore, that mythology, is again really cool. The creation of it, the aesthetic of the character, has been fun and I really am so excited to get back and explore it." Colin Farrell talking about his work and role in #TheBatman 🦇 pic.twitter.com/AG8ID60pnU — Battman 🦇 (@BatmanFiles) May 17, 2020