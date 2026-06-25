Geek News on the Radio for June 25th, 2026

Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 Trailer
Batman: Knightfall Part 1 Trailer
Absolute Batman Series is Happening
With the hit of the new Absolute Batman comic that has been released, it is no shock that we are getting an Absolute Batman series.
Joker Laugh Riot in Works
Along with all the other DC animations coming out, Joker Laugh Riot is in the works. A dark, adult animation based around Joker and marking the first DC anime.
Grand Theft Auto 6 Download Only
Bad news for hard media copy lovers, the new Grand Theft Auto 6 not only will cost you $79.99 but if you buy a “physical copy” of the game, it will only include a download code in the box.