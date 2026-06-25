Boner of the Day for June 25th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: PODCASTING CAN BE A DANGEROUS GAME.

Randy Smith, a New Orleans sheriff who had been in office for over a decade, retired after being charged for assaulting a podcaster. Smith was well into his third term when he visited Keith Young’s Steakhouse in Madisonville, where he bought 18 alcoholic beverages. Smith at some point notices podcaster, Bobby Couvillion, sat at the bar celebrating his 59th birthday with his wife. Smith later said, “I have ignored hundreds of personal attacks directed at me by an individual who hides behind a computer screen,” claiming that the podcaster had been unfairly criticizing him online. Smith approached Couvillion from behind before placing him in a choke hold and slamming him to the ground. Smith then began to kick Couvillion in the face while yelling, “I’m going to kill you, you motherf***er…You’re a dead motherf***er.” Couvillion went to the hospital with a concussion and Smith was arrested.

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!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #2: YEAH, RIGHT…IT WAS A COMPLIMENT.

Josh Hokit, the UFC fighter who publicly called Michelle Obama a man at the White House’s UFC Freedom event, has addressed the situation, calling it a compliment. During an interview with sports journalist, Ariel Helwani, Hokit knowingly smirked while claiming “I thought I was giving her a compliment.” Helwani explained how now one had taken it that way, and Hokit doubled down. “Michelle Obama being a man… It’s like, she knows how to deal with adversity. She knows how to work hard like a man when the times get tough,” he defended. Helwani asked why Mrs. Obama came to mind after his win, and Hokit responded, “I thought it was a perfect opportunity to show the world how great this country is with freedom of speech…There’s a certain side that pokes at another side, and there’s no outrage there, and so I thought it was a perfect time to take a jab.” Hokit went on to say, “You’ll never hear me backtrack from what I say.”

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Boner Candidate #3: I GOT THE HERPES AT THE ARBY’S DRIVE-THRU

An Arby’s Employee in Oklahoma is facing felony charges after giving a customer oral herpes. Amanda Hendricks, 38, could be seen on surveillance camera spitting into sandwiches. Customer, Jennica Church, had ordered a meal and later developed painful sores and tested positive for herpes. Church filed a lawsuit alleging Hendricks worked despite having an active herpes outbreak with visible lesions. Hendricks admitted to the crime, and Church now fears transmitting the virus to her husband and children.

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