How To Heal Dry Hands

All of this extra washing and sanitizing has likely caused your skin to dry out and start to crack. Here’s how to heal that besides just rubbing on lotion. According to Dr. Aparna Santhanam, Skincare Expert Consultant at ITC Dermafique, dry hands can be dangerous, creating a pathway for viruses and bacteria to get inside the body. When toweling off, leave a little extra dampness on your hands so when you apply the product, the moisture will retain. Try not to overdo it with the hand sanitizer – a pea-sized amount should suffice – then work in some hand cream.

