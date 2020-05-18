Ron Jeremy Doesn’t Want NYC To Chop Down Tree Planted By His Father

On the day Ron Jeremy was born in 1953, his father planted a tree outside their home in the Queens borough of New York City. But electric company officials say it needs to come down, so the adult film actor has launched a plea to save the towering oak. “Help me save my tree,” he tweeted over the weekend, along with a two-year-old photo of him hugging the trunk. This isn’t the first time Con Edison has called for the tree’s removal, according to Jeremy, who tells the Daily News, “I looked after that tree all my life. They tried to chop the tree down years ago but I wouldn’t let them.”

I’m not sure, but if they have to tear down my tree they may do it tomorrow. Is there anyone that knows about seedlings or trimmings that could help me save and replant this tree? 61-24 bell Blvd

Bayside Queens NY 11364 please help me save my tree @NYCMayor @NYCParks pic.twitter.com/ugPqZRVNyO — Ron Jeremy (@RealRonJeremy) May 18, 2020