Boner of the Day for June 18th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: COME ON, HE WAS JUST TRYING TO GET MORE HITS.
A youtuber named Suk Min Choi, who also goes by the name Alex Choi, is facing federal charges after setting fireworks off towards a Lamborghini from a helicopter. The incident was filmed and posted to YouTube about 9 months ago in where federal officials think is located somewhere in San Bernadino County, California. It appears to look as if the fireworks are supposed to look like missiles, as well as the helicopter not having proper permits. Choi was to appear in federal court on Thursday.
via Fox 13
Boner Candidate #2: MLK BACK FROM THE DEAD TO TELL YOU HOW TO VOTE.
A Republican Congressman candidate from Michigan named Anthony Hudson posted a strange video to Tik Tok of an AI voice of Martin Luther King Jr. “I have another dream! Yes, it is me, Martin Luther King. I came back from the dead to say something. Anthony Hudson will be Michigan 8th District’s next congressman. Okay now I am going back where I came from, goodbye,” said the AI. The video was later taken down. Hudson also has said that he will no longer be paying his taxes and urges other people on social media to do the same. “You won’t get in as much trouble as you think you will,” said Hudson.
via Daily Mail
Boner Candidate #3: SAILING THE SEAS OF TRUMP.
Greg Steube, Republican Florida Representative, has proposed to rename the US Exclusive Economic Zone to Donald John Trump Exclusive Economic Zone of the United States. “Floridians know the great value of our coastal natural resources and how important it is to have a president who cares about the strength and resilience of our oceans,” said Steube. “I’m honored to introduce legislation that will rename our coastal waters after President Trump and serve as a reminder of his many contributions to our nation for generations to come.”
via Independent