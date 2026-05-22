Boner of the Day May 22nd, 2026

!!! WINNER !!!
Boner Candidate #1: GOD, YOU ARE HOT!
A Tennessee school board member, Keith Ervin, is being charged with assault after calling a female student “hot” at a public meeting. Ervin was participating in a meeting for the Washington county school board when he gazed at a student, placed his hand on her shoulder and said “God, you’re hot. Did you know that? Damn,” all within plain view of a camera, recording video to be uploaded to the school’s public YouTube channel. Ervin questioned the girl about what school she attended before returning to his duties. The students father immediately turned to social media to express how appalled and upset he is. Ervin provided his own statement, saying he was not “always good with words”. The female student at the center of the assault case addressed the county school board directly and let its members know she was unimpressed and accused board members of cowardice while rejecting apologies from them, saying, “I do not forgive you.” She added, “Thank you for teaching me that no one will stand up for me besides myself. Thank you for showing this community what you believe it means to protect our children.”
Boner Candidate #2: IS ADVOCATING CASTRATING ZIONISTS THE WAY TO GET DEMOCRATIC VOTES IN TEXAS?
Congressional candidate, Maureen Galindo, draws outrage from the Democratic party after calling to imprison and castrate American Zionists. Galindo has been campaigning since winning the primary’s in Texas, and as a part of her campaign, has made the vow to imprison Zionists in an widely circulated Instagram post. “She’ll turn Karnes ICE Detention Center into a prison for American Zionists and former ICE officers for human trafficking. (It will also be a castration processing center for pedophiles which will probably be most of the Zionists),” the campaign said. She has also claimed that her opponent is, “Funded by the Zionists who control San Antonio.” Two Democratic Representatives said in a joint statement that if the candidate enters Congress, “We will force a vote to expel her every single day.” Every Democrat in Congress signed onto a joint statement saying her “vile, bigoted and antisemitic views” were anathema to the party.
Boner Candidate #3: IT’S ROB’S CAREER THAT BURNED DOWN LONG AGO.
Rob Schneider, the MAGA “comedian” is facing major backlash after insensitively joking about the L.A wild fires and endorsing Spencer Pratt for Mayor. The actor, turned political commentator, was on the “Saturday in America with Kayleigh McEnany” show when he was ranting about the current administration in Los Angeles. “I’m glad to see more people speaking about [the elections,] because that’s what it’s going to take… because look, LA, you have nothing to lose. Half of your town is already burned down.” Schneider also declared his approval of Spencer Pratt, the former reality TV star, turned MAGA politician, running for L.A. mayor. Following Schneider’s interview, viewers took to social media to share their thoughts, as one person commented, “LA isn’t burned down, but Rob Schneider’s career burned down long ago.”