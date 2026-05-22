Sean Means Movie Reviews May 22nd, 2026

Opening May 22, 2026

The Mandalorian and Grogu • “Star Wars” spinoff • theaters • 3 stars.

Once a lone bounty hunter, Mandalorian Din Djarin and his apprentice Grogu embark on an exciting new Star Wars adventure. Via IMDB

Directed by Jon Favreau

Starring Pedro Pascal, Jeremy Allen White, Martin Scorsese

Steal This story, Please! • Amy Goodman documentary • Broadway • 3 1/2 stars.

Amy Goodman has reported some of the most consequential stories of our time. Steal This Story, Please. is a gripping portrait of a journalist whose unwavering commitment to truth-telling spans three decades of turbulent history. Via IMDB

Directed by Carl Deal and Tia Lessin

Starring Amy Goodman, Mumia Abu-Jamal, Moreese Bickham

I Love Boosters • Satire of fashion and capitalism • theaters • 3 1/2 stars.

A group of shoplifters take aim at a cutthroat fashion maven by stealing her clothes and reselling them at a lower price, what they call “fashion-forward philanthropy.” Via IMDB

Directed by Boots Riley

Starring Keke Palmer, LaKeith Stanfield, Mahdi Cocci

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May 29:

• Pressure

• Backrooms

• The Breadwinner