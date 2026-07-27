Radio From Hell Wellness Check for July 27th, 2026

Nervous System Basics

Ever notice how you can go from totally fine to completely wound up in about ten seconds flat — and then, just as fast, feel yourself settle back down? That’s your nervous system doing exactly what it’s designed to do. Today we’re talking nervous system basics: what’s actually happening in your body when you’re stressed, calm, or somewhere in between — and a few simple ways to work with it instead of against it.

Your nervous system isn’t broken — it’s built to shift. It moves between calm connection, fight-or-flight energy, and shutdown mode. All three are normal. None of them mean something’s wrong with you. The goal isn’t to stay calm forever — it’s to stay flexible. Real resilience is being able to come back down once the stressful moment has passed. Think of it like a wave that rises and recedes, not a tide that never goes back out. You can send your brain a signal of safety through your body. A slow exhale, cold water on your face, even humming — these calm your system directly. You don’t have to think your way out of stress. You can breathe your way out of it. There’s no single “right” way to cope — the most resilient people have a whole toolbox. Distraction, journaling, moving your body, talking it out — different tools for different moments. Leaning on just one thing every time is actually the less flexible approach. Your calm — or your stress — rubs off on the people around you. Nervous systems sync up with each other. Your tone of voice and energy shape the room, whether you mean it to or not. So regulating yourself isn’t just self-care — it’s something you’re handing to everyone around you.

So next time you feel your system ramping up — or shutting down — remember, that’s not a malfunction. It’s just your body doing its job. The real skill is knowing you’ve got options to bring yourself back to center, and that every time you do, you’re helping the people around you settle too.

https://griffithcenters.org/nervous-system-regulation-techniques/