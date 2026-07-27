Geek News on the Radio from July 27th, 2026

Final Lanterns Trailer Released

Blade Runner 2099 Trailer

Black Panther 3

Known from The Long Walk, David Jonsson has been cast in the new Black Panther 3 to play T’Challa’s son.

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Doomsday Leaks from SDCC

After San Diego Comic Con, there have been more leaks released.

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Ryan Gosling and Ghost Rider

It’s official, as per Ryan’s request, he has been cast to play the new Ghost Rider in the new film coming to theaters in 2028.

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