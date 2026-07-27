Bill Frost TV from July 27th, 2026

Furious (New Series, Monday July 27, Hulu)
Supergirl (Movie, Tuesday July 28, VOD Rent/Buy)
The Ark (Season 3, Wednesday July 29, Syfy)
The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare (New Docuseries, Wednesday July 28, Netflix)
Lollapalooza 2026 (Music Special, Thursday July 30-Sunday Aug. 2, Hulu)
Adults (Season 2 Special, Friday July 31, FX/Hulu)
Batman: Caped Crusader (Season 2, Friday July 31, Prime Video)
SOULM8TE (Movie, Saturday Aug. 1, VOD Rent/Buy)
Lioness (Season 3, Sunday Aug. 2, Paramount+)
adults, batman: caped crusader, Bill Allred, bill frost, Bill Frost TV, Caity 4 Short, Furious, FX, Gina Barberi, hulu, Kerry Bill Gina, Kerry Jackson, Lioness, Live Radio Show, Lollapalooza 2026, Morning Radio, Morning Radio Show, Morning Show Hosts., Netflix, news, Paramount, prime video, Radio From Hell, radio from hell live, Radio From Hell Podcast, Rent/Buy, rfh, RFH Podcast, SLC radio, SOULM8TE, supergirl, syfy', The Ark, The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare, vax cam, X96, x96 live
To Top