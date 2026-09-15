Boner of the Day for September 15th, 2026

!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #1 – HOW DID THAT GET APPROVED?

A zoo in Chester, England gained attention after promoting an event called a “Child Predator Tour.” The zoo claimed the naming was “due to our default naming convention in our system.” The event itself was a bus tour of different zoo animals like tigers and komodo dragons. There were also advertisements for the “Adult Predator Tour.” The mistakes were corrected promptly, but not before people noticed online. According to an article on the BBC one commentor said “I hope this has been cleared by Cheshire Police – seems a bit dangerous.”

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Boner Candidate #2 – THIS WON’T REFLECT ON HER PERMANENT RECORD…OH, SURE, SURE IT WON’T.

A New York High school was taken out of class on the first day of school after she refused to throw away the coffee she brought with her. Julie Kaputa said “I walked in, I had my coffee with me. I got to my first period class, and my teacher said, ‘I’m either going to need you to dump that out or consume it on the spot, or go down to the office.’ ” The teacher was enforcing a new rule instituted barring students from bringing food and drinks from outside the school that Kaputa disagreed with. Kaputa’s mother, MaryAnne, told People that new rules are supposed to be introduced in public hearings. “It says there’s supposed to be a public hearing. When was that? We never knew about it. Did they announce it?” The superintendent later did say “While our annual review process mirrors a public hearing in practice, we acknowledge the advance notice did not explicitly contain the phrase ‘Public Hearing,’ and that the public may not have realized they were entitled to speak on the Code of Conduct before action was taken by the Board.” MaryAnne Kaputa said that her daughter was aware of the new policy and that “She politely refused the request as a form of civil disobedience to draw attention to the school’s multiple Open Meeting Law violations. She picked the coffee as her fight because as the Student Body President she had the support for all of her classmates on this issue.”

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Boner Candidate #3 – NO MATTER THE CIRCUMSTANCES, THIS IS NOT A GOOD LOOK FOR A POLITICAL CANDIDATE. (I AM HAPPY TO NOTE HOWEVER, THAT A SIMPLE POSTURE COLLAR CAN BE PURCHASED FOR ONLY $89.95)

A Democratic congressional candidate is “not embarrassed or ashamed” of the explicit ad campaign photos he took while modeling leather bondage gear. Christopher Gallant stated it had no bearing on his campaign or ability to serve. Mr. Gallant is an transparent gay military pilot, as well as a former air traffic controller, and volunteer firefighter. Mr. Gallant’s lawyer said, that when Mr. Gallant, “began considering a future in public service, he asked that the photographs no longer be used and that they be removed from the company’s website.” However one of photo’s shown a simple posture collar, which was worth only $89.95.

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