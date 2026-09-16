Boner Candidate #1 – THAT’S PRETTY SOLID TESTIMONY FROM A WITNESS THAT NEVER EXISTED.

A defense lawyer appealing his client’s murder conviction submitted a brief containing made-up police testimony and witnesses fabricated by OpenAI’s ChatGPT, New Mexico’s highest court said. The New Mexico Supreme Court on Wednesday fined the attorney, Stephen Aarons, and held him in contempt for failing to verify the accuracy of the court filing, which Aarons ‌said he prepared with help from the AI program. The state supreme court last month ordered Aarons to explain how the fabricated material, which it said appeared to ‌include “fictional statements that ‌the shooter was ⁠wearing dark pants and a white shirt,” was included in his primary brief in the appeal.

Read Here

Boner Candidate #2 – VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN IS FUNNY….UNTIL IT ISN’T.

Arch Manning is apologizing to ESPN reporter Holly Rowe after he laughed about an AI video that showed her getting slapped by his head coach. The ordeal began on Saturday, Sept. 12 when Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian bailed on a postgame interview with Rowe following Texas’ comeback win over Ohio State. The internet quickly reacted to the slight from Sarkisian and a number of AI-generated videos circulated, depicting alternate turnouts to Rowe’s interaction with the head coach.

Read Here

!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #3 – THE FBI; FEDERAL BESTIALITY INCLUDERS

FBI Director Kash Patel on Tuesday found himself defending a new policy at the bureau that does not immediately disqualify potential hires who have engaged in bestiality. His explanation elicited curious responses, including one from Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., who asked Patel why he would “even get into bestiality.” Kennedy went on to ask how a person would “involuntarily do it.” Patel said human traffickers forced people into types of conduct like bestiality and “degrading acts of all kinds” in “a lot of cases.”

Read Here