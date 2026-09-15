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Tech Talk with JD from September 15th, 2026

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Every gaming studio on earth is trying to release their games before GTA 6 comes out in November
  • Halloween: The Game
    • Asymmetrical multiplayer horror game based on the 70s classic
    • Play as scared townspeople or play as Michael Myers!
    • Out now on PS5, Xbox, PC

 

  • Valheim
    • Viking Minecraft! Mine, refine, build, mine some more
    • Go sailing with friends!
    • Out now on everything

 

  • Marvel’s Wolverine
    • From the same guys who made the last couple Spider-Man games
    • Slice and dice, rinse and repeat
    • Out today on PS5

 

  • Graveyard Keeper 2
    • Stardew Valley but with zombies
    • Tend to a graveyard and then defend it from attacks in this cozy management sim
    • Out next Tuesday on everything

 

  • Control Resonant
    • Sequel to 2019’s Control where you tried to make your way through a shadowy government building
    • Now all the freaky stuff escaped the building and you’ve gotta go…fight it?
    • Out Sept 24 on PS5, Xbox, PC, MacOS

 

  • Silent Hill Townfall
    • Fear. Just pure fear. In 90s Scotland.
    • Out Sept 24 on PS5 and PC

 

If you like following hurricanes, Zoom Earth has you covered

 

What have you learned wrong? Retrocodex will tell you

 

If you need the big picture, you need Rasterbator!

 

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