Tech Talk with JD from September 15th, 2026

Every gaming studio on earth is trying to release their games before GTA 6 comes out in November
- Halloween: The Game
- Asymmetrical multiplayer horror game based on the 70s classic
- Play as scared townspeople or play as Michael Myers!
- Out now on PS5, Xbox, PC
- Valheim
- Viking Minecraft! Mine, refine, build, mine some more
- Go sailing with friends!
- Out now on everything
- Marvel’s Wolverine
- From the same guys who made the last couple Spider-Man games
- Slice and dice, rinse and repeat
- Out today on PS5
- Graveyard Keeper 2
- Stardew Valley but with zombies
- Tend to a graveyard and then defend it from attacks in this cozy management sim
- Out next Tuesday on everything
- Control Resonant
- Sequel to 2019’s Control where you tried to make your way through a shadowy government building
- Now all the freaky stuff escaped the building and you’ve gotta go…fight it?
- Out Sept 24 on PS5, Xbox, PC, MacOS
- Silent Hill Townfall
- Fear. Just pure fear. In 90s Scotland.
- Out Sept 24 on PS5 and PC
If you like following hurricanes, Zoom Earth has you covered
- Toggle around and explore weather patterns around the world
- This is how I found one of our latest storms was the arm of a hurricane!
- https://zoom.earth/maps/satellite-hd/
What have you learned wrong? Retrocodex will tell you
- Select the decade you were learning the most and figure out what you learned wrong!
- https://theretrocodex.com/
If you need the big picture, you need Rasterbator!
- Blow up images really big and print them off at home!
- https://rasterbator.net/