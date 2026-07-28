Radio From Hell | 7.28.2026

On today’s Radio From Hell Show
We start with Frank Christ presents They’re Fine, Just Fine and Don and Denver Criddle are back, just before we crown the Boner of the Day. After that, we take listeners calls with Wade Taylor from Salt Mediation and challenge a listener to Beat Gina! Then, we finish with the Boner Recap, news and Howard Jones in studio.
Watch above or listen below!!!
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