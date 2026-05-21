Radio From Hell | 5.21.2026

On today’s Radio From Hell Show

We start off with Frank Crist presents, They’re Fine, Just Fine and Kerry has the latest Geek News for us. Then we award the Boner of the Day and Victoria joins us in studio with her Secret Lives of Mormon Wives updates. After that, Gabi from Elevate Utah joins us to talk about the Box Elder Data Center development and we challenge a listener to Beat Gina, before Robert Gehrke is here with his Salt Lake Update. As as always, we finish with Boner Recap and news!

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