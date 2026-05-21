Geek News on the Radio May 21st, 2026

Spider-Noir final trailer

Green Lantern TV series “Lanterns”

‘Very Young Frankenstein’ with Zach Galifianakis in pre-production

The comedy, based on Mel Brooks’ classic Young Frankenstein, has been in development for nearly a year and received a pilot order last September. Brooks is an executive producer of the series, which will star Zach Galifianakis, Dolly Wells and Spencer House.

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Dan Harmon Confirms Rick & Morty Movie Is Officially Happening

Ahead of Rick & Morty season 9’s forthcoming premiere on Adult Swim, series co-creator Dan Harmon is taking the multiverse into a whole new format.

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‘Yokoso Scooby-Doo!’ Anime Series

The Scooby-Doo franchise is expanding with the new anime series Yokoso Scooby-Doo, a Tubi Original set in Japan. Two franchise stars will voice their characters for the series: Frank Welker as Scooby-Doo and Matthew Lillard as Shaggy.

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