Sean Means Movie Reviews From September 18th, 2026

Opening September 18, 2026
What’s opening:
• Resident Evil – reboot of horror franchise – theaters – not screened for Utah critics.
Follows a hapless courier tasked with delivering a package to a remote hospital. He soon finds himself caught in the middle of an outbreak and must fight through hordes of mutated creatures to survive. Via IMDB
Directed By: Zach Cregger
Starring: Austin Abrams, Zach Cherry, Kali Reis
• American Doctor – Gaza documentary – Broadway – 3 1/2 stars.
When three American doctors-Palestinian, Jewish, and Zoroastrian-enter Gaza to save lives, they find themselves caught between medicine and politics, risking everything to expose the truth. via IMDB
Directed By: Poh Si Teng
Starring: Thaer Ahmad, Mark Perlmutter, Feroze Sidhwa
• The Weight – prison heist drama – theaters – 3 1/2 stars.
Desperate to save what is left of his family, during the height of the Great Depression a battle-scarred veteran is hired to help smuggle a fortune in gold across 100 miles of impenetrable wilderness. via IMDB
Directed By: Padraic McKinley
Starring: Ethan Hawke, Russell Crowe, Julia Jones
• Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom – animated comedy – theaters – 3 1/2 stars.
On Halloween Eve at Mossy Bottom Farm, excitement turns to dismay when the clumsy Farmer ruins the pumpkin patch. Shaun tries fixing it with science experiments, but things go wrong when a wild beast appears in the woods. via IMDB
Directed By: Steve Cox, Matthew Walker
Starring: Paul Whitehouse, Nina Sosanya, Justin Fletcher
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September 25
• Primetime
• Heart of the Beast
• Forgotten Island