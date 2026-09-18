Radio From Hell

Sean Means Movie Reviews From September 18th, 2026

Posted on

Opening September 18, 2026

What’s opening:

• Resident Evil – reboot of horror franchise – theaters – not screened for Utah critics.

 

Follows a hapless courier tasked with delivering a package to a remote hospital. He soon finds himself caught in the middle of an outbreak and must fight through hordes of mutated creatures to survive. Via IMDB

Directed By: Zach Cregger

Starring: Austin Abrams, Zach Cherry, Kali Reis

 

• American Doctor – Gaza documentary – Broadway – 3 1/2 stars.

When three American doctors-Palestinian, Jewish, and Zoroastrian-enter Gaza to save lives, they find themselves caught between medicine and politics, risking everything to expose the truth. via IMDB

Directed By: Poh Si Teng

Starring: Thaer Ahmad, Mark Perlmutter, Feroze Sidhwa

• The Weight – prison heist drama – theaters – 3 1/2 stars.

Desperate to save what is left of his family, during the height of the Great Depression a battle-scarred veteran is hired to help smuggle a fortune in gold across 100 miles of impenetrable wilderness. via IMDB

Directed By: Padraic McKinley

Starring: Ethan Hawke, Russell Crowe, Julia Jones

• Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom – animated comedy – theaters – 3 1/2 stars.

On Halloween Eve at Mossy Bottom Farm, excitement turns to dismay when the clumsy Farmer ruins the pumpkin patch. Shaun tries fixing it with science experiments, but things go wrong when a wild beast appears in the woods. via IMDB

Directed By: Steve Cox, Matthew Walker

Starring: Paul Whitehouse, Nina Sosanya, Justin Fletcher

———

September 25

• Primetime

• Heart of the Beast

• Forgotten Island

author avatar
Radio From Hell
See Full Bio
Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top