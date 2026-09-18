Sean Means Movie Reviews From September 18th, 2026

Opening September 18, 2026 What’s opening: • Resident Evil – reboot of horror franchise – theaters – not screened for Utah critics.

Follows a hapless courier tasked with delivering a package to a remote hospital. He soon finds himself caught in the middle of an outbreak and must fight through hordes of mutated creatures to survive. Via IMDB

Directed By: Zach Cregger

Starring: Austin Abrams, Zach Cherry, Kali Reis

• American Doctor – Gaza documentary – Broadway – 3 1/2 stars.

When three American doctors-Palestinian, Jewish, and Zoroastrian-enter Gaza to save lives, they find themselves caught between medicine and politics, risking everything to expose the truth. via IMDB

Directed By: Poh Si Teng

Starring: Thaer Ahmad, Mark Perlmutter, Feroze Sidhwa