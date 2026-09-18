Boner of the Day For September 18th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: BIG TOUGH HUNTERS…CHOPPER IN AND KILL ‘EM.

Two hunters are being investigated after they helicoptered in to Utah land they didn’t realize was designated for the Cooperative Wildlife Management Unit and killed two elk without valid hunting licenses. Neither men were Utah locals. According to an article on Fox13 “The hunters paid “significant fines/restitution,” according to Utah DNR officials, and face having their hunting licenses suspended.”

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!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #2: VICTIMIZING THE VICTIMS

Jennifer Percival from Florida admitted that she fraudulently received $750,000 from a compensation fund set up for victims of Jeffrey Epstein. After being denied the compensation in 2021 she applied for compensation under a different fund and told them she was able to appeal the previous denial. Percival said “The purpose of these actions was to obtain money, which gave me a sense of validation.”

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Boner Candidate #3: OH, THOSE DARN BELICHICKS.

The North Carolina Tar Heels were under investigation and afterwards Steve Belichick, who was serving as the teams defensive coordinator announced his resignation, effective October 27th. The University of North Carolina was reported by The New York Times as saying, “certain actions demonstrated a disregard for Carolina’s values and standards of conduct,” but that the actions were “isolated” and “not a systematic failure.”” Coach Bill Belichick’s foray into coaching college football has been plagued with negative press. Specifics of the findings were not shared, but “the investigation included allegations of drug use and inappropriate relationships”

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