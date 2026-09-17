Geek News

Geek News on the Radio for September 17th, 2026

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Wildwood Trailer | Theatre’s October 23rd

 

Crazy Taxi Film Adaptation by Netflix

The first project out of the deal, the feature adaptation of Crazy Taxi, will be written by Dan Gregor & Doug Mand

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Spider-man: Brand New Day Has All the Money!

It’s becoming the highest-grossing film of all time at the domestic box office with over $936.7 million.

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Star Trek will be Exploring ‘Bad Apples’ in Starfleet

The project features an all-new crew, sits completely separate from the Chris Pine Kelvin timeline

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Dungeons and Dragons: Ravenloft

Basically DnD with Vampires!

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Spaceforce Uniforms based on Starship Troopers

Verhoeven says he’s used to Starship Troopers’ satirical intent being misread. “Many of the people who were working on the movie were disappointed when they saw the result. I knew what I was doing, but I don’t know if many of the actors and actresses realized.”

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