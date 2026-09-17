Boner of the Day for September 17th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: YES, IT’S TIME TO REVIEW YOUR PROCEDURES.
An Australian competitor in a race in Beijing known as Hyrox participated even after having defecated in their race clothing. The racer was Joanna Wietrzyk, and according to an article on KUTV, “Footage online circulated, showing Wietrzyk with fecal matter running down her legs during the race.” Hyrox faced backlash after the incident and stated, “Hyrox has clear biocontaminant and medical procedures in place. In this instance, an unforeseen situation arose in which protocols designed for elite competition and mass participation became blurred, creating ambiguity in how they were applied and understood.”
Boner Candidate #2: IT WAS THE OLD, ‘CAN I BORROW YOUR PHONE TO TEST THE WI-FI SIGNAL’ TRICK.
A contractor working for Gfiber sent himself what People is describing as a “customer’s private, sexually explicit video” from the customer’s own phone. The contractor, Logan Edward Gray-McCannon, asked a woman who he was assisting in her home “to use the customer’s cellphone to “test the Wi-Fi” signal.” The victim said that Gray-McCannon had the phone without her supervision and later on she discovered on her iPad that the video had been sent to an unknown number that she later determined was Gray-McCannon’s. Gray-McCannon was later arrested by police and “charged with commercial burglary, sharing a private sexual image of a person without consent, and unauthorized computer access.”
!!! WINNER !!!
Boner Candidate #3: THE ANTI-SEMITES COME TO PARK CITY.
A synagogue in Park City, Utah was vandalized over the Labor Day weekend. According to an article on Fox13, “someone knocked out the Star of David and hacked out several of the letters of the sign welcoming people to Temple Har Shalom.” This coming not long before the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur. June Volk, the president of that location said of the incident “It seems like it was a crime of opportunity, because it didn’t seem like it was planned very well.” The community has been very supportive of the synogogue and community following the incident and policy are investigating.