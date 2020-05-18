How To Tell Loved Ones You Are Tired Of Zoom Chatting

Scheduled Zoom chats with family and friends have become the norm. Sometimes, you just don’t feel like doing it. How do tactfully you tell your people that you aren’t in the mood to jump on Zoom with high school friends or cousins again? Experts say the best way to get out of a pre-planned call is to tell everyone that you have a time limit. For whatever reason, tell them you can only spend a certain amount of time on the call.

Zoom fatigue? How to tell loved ones you don’t want to video chat https://t.co/0XscHc1Yg8 pic.twitter.com/LfL4Bs2AkB — Global News Life (@GlobalNewsLife) May 18, 2020

If you don’t want to do a video call at all, be polite and say “No thanks.” Let them know that you need a break from screen time and you will catch up with them later. Make the change positive and plan for a future time to chat. Or you can just say…

