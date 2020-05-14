Vegas Casinos Could Reopen Smoke-Free

When Las Vegas casinos open back up there may be a noticeable change. Much to the liking of some and disappoint of others, some casinos would reopen as a smoke-free environment. More and more people have been calling for the smoking policy change in Vegas casinos since the pandemic began. Plus others believe having the casinos be smoke-free will bring people back faster. Non-smoking casino sections and non-smoking gambling tables have been around for some time in Vegas, but many patrons believe smoking is an important part of the casino experience.

No longer hypothetical, we're told Planet Hollywood plans to reopen with no smoking allowed in the casino. Here's the boom: https://t.co/ho6sZY0aCx pic.twitter.com/ys0q1dzhXn — Vital Vegas (@VitalVegas) May 14, 2020