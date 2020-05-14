Wisconsin Residents Pack Bars Hours after Restrictions are Overturned

It didn’t take long for Wisconsin residents to catch wind of Wednesday’s ruling that overturned the governor’s coronavirus restrictions. Just hours after the state Supreme Court announced its decision, Wisconsin’s bars and nightclubs were packed with people. One photo posted on Twitter shows a bar full of people, none of whom appear to be wearing masks or observing social distancing orders. Its caption reads, “45 minutes after the bars open in Wisconsin.” Another post includes video of another over-filled bar.

45 minutes after the bars open in Wisconsin…. pic.twitter.com/xqaDlS6ajP — Nick's bar (@nicksonsec) May 14, 2020

After Wisconsin court ruling, crowds liberated and thirsty descend on bars. https://t.co/WcAKgv7kSV — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 14, 2020

The statewide drinking frenzy came shortly after Supreme Court judges voted 4-3 to overturn the state’s extension on coronavirus restrictions, which had changed the expiration date from April 24th to May 26th. Commenting on the ruling, Governor Tony Evers says, “There’s no question among anybody that people are going to get sick. Republicans own that chaos.”

A controversial decision by the Wisconsin Supreme Court, ruling that the state's stay-at-home order was “unlawful” & “unenforceable,” resulted in a number of local bars opening in celebration. One bar owner tells @adrianasdiaz he couldn’t “afford…to stay locked down forever.” pic.twitter.com/P61qtIgd6n — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) May 14, 2020

