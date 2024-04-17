Homepage Feature 1

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 4.17.2024

Posted on

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Brought to you by:

Friday the 19th

  • Madds Buckley & Addison Grace at Kilby Court
  • Helmet at Soundwell
  • Alpha Wolf at The Depot

Sunday the 21st

  • VNV Nation at The Grand at The Complex
  • Starset at Rockwell at The Complex

 

On sale Friday at 10am:

  • The Aristocrats at Urban Lounge on August 18
  • Summer Salt at The Complex on October 3
  • Underoath at The Complex on October 13
  • Future w/ Metro Boomin – Delta Center – August 8

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • Plazapalooza Spring Concert Series – weekends at Snowbird – Link 

Friday the 19th  

  • Ezra Bell with Night Crew and Dolï at The State Room – Link 
  • INZO live at The Complex – Link 
  • Salt Lake Bees vs. Reno Aces at Smith’s Ballpark – Link 

Saturday the 20th   

  • Blippi – The Wonderful World Tour! At Eccles Theater – Link 
  • Jesse Daniel with Brit Taylor at The State Room – Link 
  • The Bones of J.R. Jones x Parker Millsap Co-headline show at Commonwealth Room –Link  
  • KAI WACHI: MORPHOSIA TOUR at Complex – Link 
  • INSOMNIUM at Metro Music Hall – Link 
  • Salt Lake Bees vs. Reno Aces at Smith’s Ballpark – Link 
  • Earth Day 2024 Celebration at Millcreek Common – Link 
  • Salt Lake City Marathon 2024 – Link 

Sunday the 21st

  • Bill Maher The WTF? Tour at Eccles Theater – Link 
  • Salt Lake Bees vs. Reno Aces at Smith’s Ballpark – Link 

Farmers Markets: 

  • 2023-24 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway Sat’s – Nov 11th – April 20thLink 
Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top