Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 4.17.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Brought to you by:
Friday the 19th
- Madds Buckley & Addison Grace at Kilby Court
- Helmet at Soundwell
- Alpha Wolf at The Depot
Sunday the 21st
- VNV Nation at The Grand at The Complex
- Starset at Rockwell at The Complex
On sale Friday at 10am:
- The Aristocrats at Urban Lounge on August 18
- Summer Salt at The Complex on October 3
- Underoath at The Complex on October 13
- Future w/ Metro Boomin – Delta Center – August 8
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- Plazapalooza Spring Concert Series – weekends at Snowbird – Link
Friday the 19th
- Ezra Bell with Night Crew and Dolï at The State Room – Link
- INZO live at The Complex – Link
- Salt Lake Bees vs. Reno Aces at Smith’s Ballpark – Link
Saturday the 20th
- Blippi – The Wonderful World Tour! At Eccles Theater – Link
- Jesse Daniel with Brit Taylor at The State Room – Link
- The Bones of J.R. Jones x Parker Millsap Co-headline show at Commonwealth Room –Link
- KAI WACHI: MORPHOSIA TOUR at Complex – Link
- INSOMNIUM at Metro Music Hall – Link
- Salt Lake Bees vs. Reno Aces at Smith’s Ballpark – Link
- Earth Day 2024 Celebration at Millcreek Common – Link
- Salt Lake City Marathon 2024 – Link
Sunday the 21st
- Bill Maher The WTF? Tour at Eccles Theater – Link
- Salt Lake Bees vs. Reno Aces at Smith’s Ballpark – Link
Farmers Markets:
- 2023-24 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway Sat’s – Nov 11th – April 20th – Link