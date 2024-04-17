Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 4.17.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 19th

Madds Buckley & Addison Grace at Kilby Court

Helmet at Soundwell

Alpha Wolf at The Depot

Sunday the 21st

VNV Nation at The Grand at The Complex

Starset at Rockwell at The Complex

On sale Friday at 10am:

The Aristocrats at Urban Lounge on August 18

Summer Salt at The Complex on October 3

Underoath at The Complex on October 13

Future w/ Metro Boomin – Delta Center – August 8

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community:

Plazapalooza Spring Concert Series – weekends at Snowbird – Link

Friday the 19th

Ezra Bell with Night Crew and Dolï at The State Room – Link

INZO live at The Complex – Link

Salt Lake Bees vs. Reno Aces at Smith’s Ballpark – Link

Saturday the 20th

Blippi – The Wonderful World Tour! At Eccles Theater – Link

Jesse Daniel with Brit Taylor at The State Room – Link

The Bones of J.R. Jones x Parker Millsap Co-headline show at Commonwealth Room – Link

KAI WACHI: MORPHOSIA TOUR at Complex – Link

INSOMNIUM at Metro Music Hall – Link

Salt Lake Bees vs. Reno Aces at Smith’s Ballpark – Link

Earth Day 2024 Celebration at Millcreek Common – Link

Salt Lake City Marathon 2024 – Link

Sunday the 21st

Bill Maher The WTF? Tour at Eccles Theater – Link

Salt Lake Bees vs. Reno Aces at Smith’s Ballpark – Link

Farmers Markets: