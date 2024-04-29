Radio From Hell

Bill Frost on TV for April 29th, 2024

Posted on

The Veil (New Series, Tuesday April 30, Hulu)

Acapulco (Season 3, Wednesday May 1, Apple TV+)

Welcome to Wrexham (Season 3, Thursday May 2, FX/Hulu)

Hacks (Season 3, Thursday May 2, Max)

The Idea of You (Movie, Thursday May 2, Prime Video)

A Man In Full (New Series, Thursday May 2, Netflix)

Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story (Movie, Friday May 3, Netflix)

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire (New Series, Saturday May 4, Disney+)

