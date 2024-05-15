Boner of the Day for May 15th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: HARRISON BUTKER WANTS MEN TO BE MEN AND WOMEN TO STAY HOME AND HAVE BABIES.
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker made a very controversial speech at a college graduation recently. Butker made a comment at women in the room saying, “Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world. But I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.” Butker also went on to tell men to “be unapologetic in your masculinity” and “fight against the cultural emasculation of men.” Butker also felt it necessary to talk about LGBTQ+ people saying that they have pride that are “deadly sins.”
Boner Candidate #2: OH, LOOK…IT’S HARRISON BUTKER AGAIN.
Kicker for the Kansas City Chiefs, Harrison Butker, made a commencement speech at Benedictine College and made some comments about LGBTQ+ people as well as the Catholic Church and Joe Biden. Butker said, “Not the deadly sins sort of Pride that has an entire month dedicated to it, but the true God-centered pride that is cooperating with the holy ghost to glorify him.” Speaking about President Joe Biden, Butker criticized the president on the COVID-19 pandemic, abortion, and whether or not Biden is a devout Catholic.
Boner Candidate #3: RAW MILK ENTHUSIASTS (I’m betting they home school too.)
The H5N1 aviary flu has been detected in the United States spawning from people unpasteurized milk. Many people are drinking unpasteurized milk trying to give themselves immunity from the avian flu, says Mark McAfee, founder of the Raw Milk Institute. UC Davis researcher Michael Payne says, “Deliberating consuming raw milk in the hope of becoming immune to avian influenza is playing Russian roulette with your health. Deliberately trying to infect yourself with a known pathogen flies in the face of all medical knowledge and common sense.”
Boner Candidate #4: SCHOOL POLICY FORBIDS YOU TO HONOR YOUR DEAD CHILD
An American Fork woman named Kimberly Corey’s daughter Samantha got diagnosed with cancer two years ago and was a fighter as she always wanted to continue treatment. Unfortunately, Samantha lost her battle with cancer a few months ago. Samantha was a senior at American Fork high school and would have been gradating this year. Samantha’s siblings planned to get her cap and gown and accept her diploma for her at the graduation ceremony next week but were told by the school that wasn’t allowed. “It wasn’t like we were wanting special treatment for her. I just think we didn’t want her to be deleted out of it, so it felt like, this is how it was supposed to be, and then they deleted her name and took it,” said Corey.
