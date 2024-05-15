Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 5.15.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Friday the 17th
- Marcus King at The Complex
- Born of Osiris at The Depot
Saturday the 18th
- Battle Beast at The Depot
- Bleachers at The Great Saltair
- Melanie Martinez at Delta Center
On sale Friday at 10am:
- Yung Gravy August 29 at The Lot at The Complex
- Wynonna Judd September 25 at Sandy Amphitheater
- NIKI October 1 at The Union Event Center
- Lorna Shore October 17 at The Complex
- David Kushner September 14 at The Complex
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- Plazapalooza Spring Concert Series – weekends at Snowbird – Link
- Woodland Fairy Festival 2024 – 5/18-6/29 at Gardner Village – Link
- 2024 Living Traditions Festival- all weekend – Link
- Māsima: Pacific Islands Film Tour 2024 – Link
Friday the 17th
- Zepparella; The Led Zeppelin Powerhouse at The State Room – Link
Saturday the 18th
- Ira Glass; Seven Things I’ve Learned at Eccles Theater – Link
- J-Rad Cooley: Album Release Show at The State Room – Link
- 2024 Garden Open House: Ask an Expert at Conservation Garden Park – Link
- 2024 SLUG Cat Bike Race – Link
- Bark at the Moon 2024 at the Gateway – Link
- Cancer’s a Drag 2024 at Venue 6Six9 – Link
- Real Salt Lake vs Colorado Rapids at America First Fields – Link
Sunday the 19th
- AN EVENING WITH… Terrapin Flyer at The State Room – Link
Farmers Markets
- Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sundays 9am-1pm through Oct. 13th – Link