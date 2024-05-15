Homepage Feature 1

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 5.15.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 17th

  • Marcus King at The Complex
  • Born of Osiris at The Depot

Saturday the 18th

  • Battle Beast at The Depot
  • Bleachers at The Great Saltair
  • Melanie Martinez at Delta Center

On sale Friday at 10am:

  • Yung Gravy August 29 at The Lot at The Complex
  • Wynonna Judd September 25 at Sandy Amphitheater
  • NIKI October 1 at The Union Event Center
  • Lorna Shore October 17 at The Complex
  • David Kushner September 14 at The Complex

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • Plazapalooza Spring Concert Series – weekends at Snowbird – Link 
  • Woodland Fairy Festival 2024 – 5/18-6/29 at Gardner Village – Link 
  • 2024 Living Traditions Festival- all weekend – Link 
  • Māsima: Pacific Islands Film Tour 2024 – Link 

Friday the 17th  

  • Zepparella; The Led Zeppelin Powerhouse at The State Room – Link 

Saturday the 18th   

  • Ira Glass; Seven Things I’ve Learned at Eccles Theater – Link 
  • J-Rad Cooley: Album Release Show at The State Room – Link 
  • 2024 Garden Open House: Ask an Expert at Conservation Garden Park – Link 
  • 2024 SLUG Cat Bike Race – Link 
  • Bark at the Moon 2024 at the Gateway – Link 
  • Cancer’s a Drag 2024 at Venue 6Six9 – Link 
  • Real Salt Lake vs Colorado Rapids at America First Fields – Link 

Sunday the 19th

  • AN EVENING WITH… Terrapin Flyer at The State Room – Link 

Farmers Markets

  • Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sundays 9am-1pm through Oct. 13thLink 
