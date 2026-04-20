Geek News on the Radio from April 20th, 2026

Street Fighter trailer release
The Hunger Games Sunrise On the Reaping
‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Trailer Premieres at CinemaCon
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‘FernGully’ Returning As Live-Action Film
Filmmaker Marielle Heller is set to write and direct a live-action adaptation of “FernGully,” which is in development at Amazon MGM Studios.
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