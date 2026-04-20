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Geek News on the Radio from April 20th, 2026

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Street Fighter trailer release

The Hunger Games Sunrise On the Reaping

‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Trailer Premieres at CinemaCon

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‘FernGully’ Returning As Live-Action Film

Filmmaker Marielle Heller is set to write and direct a live-action adaptation of “FernGully,” which is in development at Amazon MGM Studios.

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