Boner of the Day for April 29th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: BECAUSE YOU WANT PEOPLE TO THINK YOU PEED YOURSELF?
Many people are confused after designer Jordan Luca showed off a new pair of jeans for the Fall/Winter line. The new designer jeans, coming in at a price of 500 pounds, which is about $625, have a patch on the groin area of the jeans that appear to make it look wet. Someone online said, “No more having to wait for the bathroom, you can just p*** yourself and say it’s the design.”
via The Sun
Boner Candidate #2: THE MORALITY POLICE IS ON WATCH IN ST. GEORGE.
In St. George, Utah, a woman has been arrested for sexual battery, a class A misdemeanor, against a 19-year-old girl after she pulled the young girl’s skirt down in a local steakhouse. The woman says she believed the girl was a minor and that her skirt was showing her genitals, and she was just pulling the skirt down to keep the girl from indecently exposing herself. Police state in their report that believing the girl was a minor was all the more reason to NOT touch her. The 19-year-old, however, was wearing underwear and shorts under her skirt. There is a TikTok video after the incident, that one of the friends of the victim filmed, where you can see the woman interacting with the group of young girls. “I happen to work for the state, and if I have to watch your a– cheeks hanging out again, I will call CPS,” said the woman. To which many girls in the group informed her that the girl is over 18 and that she shouldn’t be touching her. Upon further research, the woman could be found in to be working in the Utah attorney general’s office.
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #3: I THINK THIS IS CALCULATED TO MAKE HER LOOK EVEN BETTER TO THE MAGA WORLD.
South Dakota governor, Kristi Noem, a devout supporter of Donald Trump, talks about her upcoming book, “No Going Back: The Truth on What’s Wrong With Politics and How We Move America Forward.” In the book, there is a section about how Noem killed a dog she had and a goat as well. Noem says the dog, Cricket, was 14 months old and was to be used for hunting. However, Noem says in her book that Cricket was misbehaved, even though she had used a shock collar on the dog as well. With all the misbehaving and killing neighbor’s chickens, Noem said she decided to kill Cricket. In the book, it states she took Cricket to a gravel pit on her property and shot her. Noem realized there was also an uncastrated goat she had that was aggressive towards her children and decided it also needed to be put down. She took the goat to the pit and shot it, but the goat moved and so it didn’t die with the first shot. Noem had to shoot the goat a second time to kill it.
via The Daily Beast