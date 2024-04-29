Geek News on the Radio for April 29th, 2024

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles trailer

Coming to Paramount+ this summer!

New Planet of the Apes Marketing

Actors dressed as apes went around San Francisco on horseback to promote the latest Planet of the Apes movie coming out May 10th. Read more here to know all about it!

Star Wars film Dawn of the Jedi

A movie set 25,000 years before Star Wars: Episode IV-A New Hope directed by James Mangold is in the works.

Ryan Gosling in new movie in The Martian universe

Ryan Gosling is set as the main character in the new movie in the works that is the sequel to The Martian. Read more here!

El Paso Elsewhere movie

A movie adaption of the video game El Paso Elsewhere is in the works! If you want to know more about it, read more here!

Kraven the Hunter pushed back to December

The movie Kraven the Hunter has been pushed back yet again! Read here for more details!