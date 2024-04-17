Boner of the Day for April 17th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: I’M NOT A DOCTOR; I’M NOT AN IMMUNOLOGIST; BUT I CAN LEARN AND LOOK THINGS UP. I CAN DO MY OWN RESEARCH.
Alot of people know that NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is very open about his views against vaccines and his thoughts on the 2020 COVID pandemic, more specifically his thoughts against Dr. Anthony Fauci. Rodgers is now saying that the 1980s HIV/AIDS epidemic was engineered and spread by the United States government, again specifically by Dr. Fauci. “And if you do even a smidge of research — and I know, I’m not an epidemiologist, I’m not a doctor, I’m not an immunologist, whatever – I can read, though. And I can learn and look things up just like any normal person. I can do my own research, which is so vilified, to even question authority,” said Rodgers.
via Daily Mail
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #2: KARI LAKE’S SAYS WE NEED TO STRAP ON.
Arizona GOP Kari Lake said at an event that Americans need to prepare for anything to happen in the upcoming 2024 election by “strap[ing] on a Glock.” Lake continued on regarding Donald Trump saying, “He’s willing to sacrifice everything I am. That’s why they’re coming after us with lawfare, they’re going to come after us with everything. That’s why the next six months is going to be intense. And we need to strap on our — let’s see. What do we want to strap on?” Lake asked as some in the crowd chuckled. “We’re going to strap on our, our seat belt. We’re going to put on our helmet or your Kari Lake ball cap. We are going to put on the armor of God. And maybe strap on a Glock on the side of us just in case.”
via NBC
Boner Candidate #3: THE GUN AND AMMO BUSINESS CAN FUND A HELL OF A PARTY
In St. George, Utah, John Donaldson and Carlie Winters, a couple that ran a gun and ammo shop, were arrested and charged after it was discovered that they had been using the money they said they would send to Ukraine on things like parties and shopping. The two have been charged with fraud in the amount of over $600,000 after they had three large orders intended by the customers and companies ordering to go towards first responders in Ukraine.
via KSL